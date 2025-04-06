Controversy Surrounds Rafah Paramedics' Killing Amid Conflicting Reports

The Israeli military has altered its narrative regarding the fatal shooting of 15 paramedics near Rafah, Gaza. Initially, the military claimed the vehicles approached suspiciously without lights or markings, identifying nine Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants. However, evidence has emerged, showing emergency workers in marked vehicles under attack.

Video footage recovered from the deceased's phone and testimony from the sole survivor, Munther Abed, contradicts the initial military narrative. An Israeli official admitted that initial reports might contain inaccuracies, highlighting a mistaken understanding during the encounter that requires further investigation.

Despite military assertions of identified militants among the deceased, doubts remain, prompting demands from the U.N. and Palestinian Red Crescent for an independent probe. The Red Crescent insists on accountability to prevent future incidents, while Israeli officials continue the investigation into the March tragedy.

