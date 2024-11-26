Tragedy on the Sea: Migrant Crisis Escalates in Greece

A tragic incident occurred off the Greek island of Samos where a small boat carrying migrants sank. Eight people, including six children, lost their lives. The Greek coast guard and other agencies are undertaking a thorough investigation and search for potential missing persons.

The tragedy brings attention to the ongoing migrant crisis, with Greek authorities noting an increase in crossings due to conflicts in the Middle East. Minister for Migration Nikos Panagiotopoulos strongly condemned the human traffickers exploiting people in dire circumstances and vowed decisive action against them.

Samos and other eastern Aegean Sea islands are significant entry points into the European Union for those fleeing instability. The year so far has seen a marked rise in illegal entrants, as per United Nations data, reflective of the broader regional humanitarian challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)