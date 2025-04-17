Left Menu

Delhi Police Detains Eight Bangladeshi Nationals Amid Crackdown on Illegal Immigration

Delhi Police have apprehended eight Bangladeshi nationals during a crackdown on illegal immigration. The arrests follow a tip-off and involve individuals who entered India illegally between 2007 and 2023. Authorities have initiated deportation procedures as investigations reveal the extent of illegal crossings with some utilizing brokers' assistance.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move against illegal immigration, the Delhi Police's South Campus division has detained eight Bangladeshi nationals found unlawfully residing in the city. The operation, executed on April 15, 2025, was triggered by a tip-off about illegal migrants around Satya Niketan Market.

The detained individuals were immediately processed for deportation with the help of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Delhi, moving them to a designated deportation center on April 16. Investigative efforts revealed their illegal entry into India between 2007 and 2023, facilitated by brokers through borders like Tripura and Benapole, with many working in domestic roles or vocational training.

Previously, Delhi police nabbed another Bangladeshi, identified as Ambrose, in a similar illegal status. Ambrose, from Nilphamari, Bangladesh, was caught following intelligence-led checks aimed at curbing illegal immigration in vulnerable areas, highlighting the ongoing enforcement against unlawful residency in the city's jurisdiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

