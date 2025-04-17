Delhi Police Detains Eight Bangladeshi Nationals Amid Crackdown on Illegal Immigration

In a significant move against illegal immigration, the Delhi Police's South Campus division has detained eight Bangladeshi nationals found unlawfully residing in the city. The operation, executed on April 15, 2025, was triggered by a tip-off about illegal migrants around Satya Niketan Market.

The detained individuals were immediately processed for deportation with the help of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Delhi, moving them to a designated deportation center on April 16. Investigative efforts revealed their illegal entry into India between 2007 and 2023, facilitated by brokers through borders like Tripura and Benapole, with many working in domestic roles or vocational training.

Previously, Delhi police nabbed another Bangladeshi, identified as Ambrose, in a similar illegal status. Ambrose, from Nilphamari, Bangladesh, was caught following intelligence-led checks aimed at curbing illegal immigration in vulnerable areas, highlighting the ongoing enforcement against unlawful residency in the city's jurisdiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)