Diplomatic Hopes Rise Amid Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Talks

Israel is expected to greenlight a ceasefire agreement with Lebanon's Hezbollah on Tuesday, paving the way for resolving the conflict that erupted post-Gaza war 14 months ago.

Participants in the diplomatic discussions include U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, with significant progress reported by sources.

However, Israeli airstrikes and Hezbollah rocket attacks continue, highlighting the need for swift diplomatic solutions to avert further humanitarian crises in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)