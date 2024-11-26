Diplomatic Hopes Rise Amid Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Talks
Israel is poised to approve a U.S.-led ceasefire with Lebanon's Hezbollah, signaling an end to the conflict that has caused widespread destruction and displacement. A diplomatic breakthrough is expected, although challenges remain. A ceasefire would allow displaced residents to return to their homes after months of conflict.
Israel is expected to greenlight a ceasefire agreement with Lebanon's Hezbollah on Tuesday, paving the way for resolving the conflict that erupted post-Gaza war 14 months ago.
Participants in the diplomatic discussions include U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, with significant progress reported by sources.
However, Israeli airstrikes and Hezbollah rocket attacks continue, highlighting the need for swift diplomatic solutions to avert further humanitarian crises in the region.
