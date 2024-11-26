Constitutional Spirit: A National Blueprint
President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the shared responsibility of India's executive, legislature, and judiciary to improve citizens' lives under constitutional ideals. On Constitution’s 75th anniversary, Murmu highlighted citizens' fundamental duties, milestones in social justice, and India's global role in peace and unity.
President Droupadi Murmu urged the executive, legislature, and judiciary to collaborate effectively to enhance citizens' lives, aligning with the Constitution's principles. Speaking at an event commemorating 75 years since adopting the Constitution, she underscored the importance of fundamental citizen duties, including safeguarding national unity and promoting women's dignity.
The president praised legislative efforts and judicial advancements in uplifting weaker sections of society, affirming that recent governmental actions have paved the path for development and provided new opportunities. India's Constitution, a testament to adaptability and foresight, continues achieving ambitious goals related to social justice and inclusive growth.
Murmu also highlighted India's international role as a 'Vishwa-Bandhu', emphasizing the country's responsibility in promoting global peace and security. She called for instilling constitutional ideals within society to ensure a prosperous and unified future, particularly as the nation approaches its Republic Day celebrations.
