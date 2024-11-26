Democracy is best nurtured with its constitutional institutions adhering to their jurisdictional area: VP Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar today voiced concern over the declining standards of decorum and discipline in Parliamentary discourse during his address at the Constitution Day celebrations at ‘Samvidhan Sadan.’ Stressing the urgent need to restore the dignity and effectiveness of democratic institutions, he urged a recommitment to the values exemplified by the Constituent Assembly.

Expressing alarm over "disturbance as a strategy" in parliamentary functioning, the Vice President stated:

"In contemporaneous times, with decorum and discipline cliff-hanging in parliamentary discourse, this day we need to resolve by reiterating the pristine glory of our Constituent Assembly’s embellished functioning. Time to restore the sanctity of our democratic temples through constructive dialogue, debate, and meaningful discussion to serve our people effectively.”

He described the Constitution as a masterpiece, highlighting the vision and dedication of its framers. The Constituent Assembly, he noted, tackled contentious issues with a spirit of consensus, underscoring the importance of discipline and decorum.

Division of Power and Inter-Institutional Cooperation

Shri Dhankhar stressed the importance of maintaining the balance of power among the three pillars of democracy—the Legislature, the Executive, and the Judiciary. He called for a "structured interactive mechanism" to ensure harmonious functioning between these organs:

“Democracy is best nurtured with its constitutional institutions being in sync, in tandem, and togetherness while adhering to their jurisdictional area. Domain exclusivity is the quintessence of making optimal contributions in steering Bharat toward unprecedented heights of prosperity and equity.”

Sovereignty of the People and the Preamble

Referring to the opening words of the Constitution, “We the People of India,” Shri Dhankhar highlighted the centrality of the citizens in a democracy:

“The Constitution's opening words establish citizens as the ultimate authority, with Parliament serving as their voice.”

He described the Preamble as the guiding "North Star" and "Lighthouse" for realizing the aspirations of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

Importance of Fundamental Duties

The Vice President underscored the need for all citizens to uphold their Fundamental Duties alongside Fundamental Rights:

“Our Constitution assures Fundamental Rights and ordains Fundamental Duties. These define informed citizenship, reflecting Dr. Ambedkar's caution that internal conflicts, more than external threats, endanger democracy. Time for us to fully commit to our fundamental duties—protecting national sovereignty, fostering unity, prioritizing national interests, and safeguarding our environment.”

He linked the adherence to these duties to achieving the vision of "विकसित भारत@2047" (Developed India @ 2047).

Role of Parliamentarians and Lessons from the Emergency

Calling upon Members of Parliament to strengthen the bond between citizens and their representatives, Shri Dhankhar urged them to prioritize national welfare and amplify India’s presence on the global stage. He also referenced the emergency period of 1975-77, describing it as a “dark period” when fundamental rights were suspended, and civil liberties were violated.

“June 25 will be celebrated every year to remind us of the darkest period when people were detained without reason, and democracy was under siege. As guardians of democracy, we bear the sacred duty to honor citizens' rights and aspirations by making optimal contributions inspired by national welfare.”

Quoting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

Concluding his address, Shri Dhankhar invoked Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's cautionary words from his final address to the Constituent Assembly in 1949:

“India has once before lost her independence by the infidelity and treachery of some of her own people. Will history repeat itself? This thought fills me with anxiety. If political parties place creed above the country, our independence will be jeopardized and possibly lost forever.”

The Vice President emphasized that putting the nation above individual or party interests is essential for safeguarding democracy and ensuring India’s progress as a united and inclusive nation.

Additional Insights

The Vice President also highlighted how the Constitution serves as a living document that continues to evolve with changing societal needs while upholding the foundational principles laid down by its framers.

He appealed to youth and future leaders to embrace constitutional values and contribute to the nation's democratic ethos.

Marking Constitution Day, events nationwide emphasized constitutional literacy, underscoring the role of civic responsibility in nurturing India's democratic fabric.