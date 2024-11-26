MeitY Organizes Training for Govt Officials on Managing Large Digital Transformative Projects under Digital India Vision

As part of its Digital India Vision, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), through the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), is conducting a five-day training program on ‘Managing Large Digital Transformative Projects’ at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Visakhapatnam, from November 25 to 29, 2024. The initiative is aimed at enhancing the capacity of officials from both central and state governments to effectively implement e-Governance and digital transformation projects.

The program brings together 24 officers from diverse regions and government bodies, including representatives from New Delhi, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Karnataka, Haryana, Odisha, Assam, Hyderabad, Nagaland, and Punjab. These participants are expected to take their learnings back to their respective states and departments to drive impactful changes in digital governance.

The training was inaugurated by Shri Dinesh Didel, Director, NeGD, MeitY, who highlighted the significance of equipping government officials with the tools and strategies required to navigate the complexities of digital transformation in governance.

The program is designed to address the unique challenges of managing large-scale digital projects in government settings. Key objectives include:

Overcoming Challenges in Digital Transformative Projects: Identifying and resolving roadblocks to ensure the success of large-scale projects.

Shared Vision for Digital India: Fostering a unified approach to achieving Digital India's goals.

Understanding Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI): Exploring government platforms and the intricacies of DPIs.

The training also covers vital topics such as:

Digital Product and Design Thinking

Digital Marketing of Public Services

IT Project Management

Government Process Reengineering (GPR)

Broader Capacity-Building Efforts

This training program is part of the Capacity-Building scheme under the Digital India Programme, which focuses on empowering government officials at all levels with relevant skills and knowledge. The goal is to equip them to conceptualize, lead, and implement e-Governance initiatives effectively.

Over the years, NeGD has made significant strides in conducting workshops and courses tailored to meet the evolving needs of governance in a digital age. The scheme emphasizes need-based training, ensuring that officials are prepared to handle modern challenges in public service delivery.

Significance and Impact

With the rapid pace of technological advancements, the ability to manage and lead large-scale digital transformation projects is a critical requirement for government officials. This program aims to ensure that India’s governance structures are equipped to handle complex IT infrastructure, adopt innovative technologies, and improve citizen-centric services.

The initiative aligns with MeitY’s broader mission to create a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy. By building capacities at the grassroots level and fostering innovation in governance, India is taking a step closer to realizing its Digital India Vision.

Additional Insights

Officials participating in the program will also have opportunities to engage with industry experts and academicians, ensuring practical and theoretical learning.

The program reflects the government’s commitment to adopting a collaborative approach in digital governance, emphasizing cross-departmental coordination and the integration of best practices from across the country.

The training aligns with global trends in leveraging technology for governance, emphasizing the need for continuous skill upgrades among public administrators.

This capacity-building initiative is expected to lay the groundwork for robust digital governance and further the government’s vision of transforming India into a global leader in digital public services.