Left Menu

Tension at Punjab Border: Farmers' Leader Dallewal Detained Amid Protests

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a prominent Punjab farmer leader, was allegedly forcibly taken from the Khanauri border to a Ludhiana hospital by police, derailing his hunger strike plan. Farmer organizations criticized the move and announced that another leader would continue the protest while demanding the government resume talks over minimum support price guarantees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:48 IST
Tension at Punjab Border: Farmers' Leader Dallewal Detained Amid Protests
Jagjit Singh Dallewal
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal was reportedly removed by force from the Khanauri border by the police and taken to a hospital in Ludhiana for a medical checkup. The incident has sparked outrage among farmer groups who denounce the government's method of handling the situation.

The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha labeled the act as excessive and unjust, claiming authorities treated the 70-year-old as a criminal rather than a protester. Despite Dallewal's removal, the farmers vowed to persist with their campaign for a legal guarantee of minimum support prices for crops, crucial for their survival.

The tension escalated with accusations flying between state and central officials over the responsibility for Dallewal's detention. As the call for dialogue intensifies, farmers plan a significant demonstration towards Delhi on December 6, determined to have their voices heard and demands met.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024