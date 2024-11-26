Tension at Punjab Border: Farmers' Leader Dallewal Detained Amid Protests

In a dramatic turn of events, Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal was reportedly removed by force from the Khanauri border by the police and taken to a hospital in Ludhiana for a medical checkup. The incident has sparked outrage among farmer groups who denounce the government's method of handling the situation.

The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha labeled the act as excessive and unjust, claiming authorities treated the 70-year-old as a criminal rather than a protester. Despite Dallewal's removal, the farmers vowed to persist with their campaign for a legal guarantee of minimum support prices for crops, crucial for their survival.

The tension escalated with accusations flying between state and central officials over the responsibility for Dallewal's detention. As the call for dialogue intensifies, farmers plan a significant demonstration towards Delhi on December 6, determined to have their voices heard and demands met.

(With inputs from agencies.)