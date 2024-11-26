Left Menu

Missile Strikes in Kursk: Escalating Tensions Between Ukraine and Russia

Ukraine launched U.S.-made ATACMS missiles twice in three days against Russia. The strikes aimed at air defense positions in Russia's Kursk region. Russia promises retaliatory actions. The Russian defense ministry claims most missiles were intercepted, but some reached their targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Ukraine has intensified tensions by deploying U.S.-manufactured ATACMS missiles to strike targets in Russia's Kursk region. This military maneuvers happened twice over a mere three days, as reported by Russia's defense ministry on Tuesday.

The targeted attacks focused on air defense positions, and although the Russian forces shot down most of the incoming missiles, some managed to break through and find their mark. The defense ministry specified that on each occasion, either one or two missiles reached their targets, indicating a significant breach in their air defense capabilities.

In response to these aggressive actions, Russia is preparing to take retaliatory measures. This development highlights the escalating conflict between Ukraine and Russia and the increasing involvement of U.S. weaponry in the standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

