'Europe United' Stands Against 'America First': Baerbock's Vision at G7

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasizes a united Europe in response to US policies focused on 'America First.' At the G7 meeting, she highlights Europe's strength in its internal market and stresses the need for Europe to take on more economic and security responsibilities.

Fiuggi | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:14 IST
In a compelling address at the Group of Seven (G7) meeting in Italy, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called for a strong and united European response to potential 'America First' policies by the new U.S. administration.

Baerbock underlined that Europe's strength lies in its collective internal market and urged European nations to take on increased responsibility in both economic and security matters.

Her comments resonate amid global shifts in climate and trade policy, pointing towards a need for Europe to assert its leadership and navigate international challenges cohesively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

