Drone Mysteries: Unidentified Flights Over US Bases in England

Recent developments have alerted the US Air Force to small drone activities near three crucial bases in eastern England, used by American military forces.

The incident, ongoing since Tuesday, follows sightings of drones near RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall, and RAF Feltwell. Surveillance measures were swiftly enacted as these drones appeared in proximity to and above these installations, a statement from US Air Forces Europe confirmed.

While the source of these unmanned aerial intrusions remains unknown, unspecified countermeasures are being implemented. Situated in Suffolk and Norfolk counties, these Royal Air Force bases serve pivotal roles for US operations, housing the 48th Fighter Wing and 100th Air Refueling Wing, along with various support services.

