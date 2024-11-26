The Centrality of the Public in a Republic: A Call for Vigilance
At a ceremony in the Supreme Court, Kapil Sibal emphasized the importance of public centrality in a republic. He warned against government overreach and misuse of laws for political gain. Manan Kumar Mishra urged the judiciary to address the misuse of fundamental rights and uphold the Constitution.
- Country:
- India
During the 75th Constitution Day celebration at the Supreme Court, Kapil Sibal, president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, highlighted the pivotal role of the public in a republic, and urged vigilance by government bodies and courts towards their constitutional duties.
Sibal warned against the misuse of laws for personal or political agendas, emphasizing that such acts deviate from the rule of law. In his address, he reiterated that the public is the cornerstone of the nation, transcending caste, class, and other distinctions.
Bar Council of India chairman Manan Kumar Mishra called on the judiciary to confront the misuse of fundamental rights provisions by politicians, and to cooperate with the central government to safeguard constitutional values.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
A New Era for India's Judiciary: Justice Sanjiv Khanna Takes Charge
CJI Sanjiv Khanna Unveils Vision for a User-Friendly Judiciary
Judiciary's Role at COP29 in Forest Law Implementation
Hong Kong's Judiciary Under Fire as 45 Pro-Democracy Leaders Sentenced
Congress will get caste census done to find out representation of OBCs, SCs, tribals in institutions, pvt firms, judiciary: Rahul Gandhi.