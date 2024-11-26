Left Menu

The Centrality of the Public in a Republic: A Call for Vigilance

At a ceremony in the Supreme Court, Kapil Sibal emphasized the importance of public centrality in a republic. He warned against government overreach and misuse of laws for political gain. Manan Kumar Mishra urged the judiciary to address the misuse of fundamental rights and uphold the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:49 IST
During the 75th Constitution Day celebration at the Supreme Court, Kapil Sibal, president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, highlighted the pivotal role of the public in a republic, and urged vigilance by government bodies and courts towards their constitutional duties.

Sibal warned against the misuse of laws for personal or political agendas, emphasizing that such acts deviate from the rule of law. In his address, he reiterated that the public is the cornerstone of the nation, transcending caste, class, and other distinctions.

Bar Council of India chairman Manan Kumar Mishra called on the judiciary to confront the misuse of fundamental rights provisions by politicians, and to cooperate with the central government to safeguard constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

