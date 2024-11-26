The Centrality of the Public in a Republic: A Call for Vigilance

During the 75th Constitution Day celebration at the Supreme Court, Kapil Sibal, president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, highlighted the pivotal role of the public in a republic, and urged vigilance by government bodies and courts towards their constitutional duties.

Sibal warned against the misuse of laws for personal or political agendas, emphasizing that such acts deviate from the rule of law. In his address, he reiterated that the public is the cornerstone of the nation, transcending caste, class, and other distinctions.

Bar Council of India chairman Manan Kumar Mishra called on the judiciary to confront the misuse of fundamental rights provisions by politicians, and to cooperate with the central government to safeguard constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)