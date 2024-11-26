India Hosts UN-GGIM-AP Conference on Geo-Enabling Data Economy for Sustainable Development

India’s Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, emphasized the critical role of regional collaboration in the effective management of resources through geospatial data during the UN-GGIM-AP Conference on Geo-Enabling Data Economy for Sustainable Development and the 13th UN-GGIM-AP Plenary Meeting. Speaking through a video message at the event, Dr Singh highlighted the importance of exchanging best practices and use cases among countries to tackle challenges such as urbanization, environmental degradation, and natural disasters.

The conference, inaugurated at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, brought together approximately 90 international delegates from 30 countries and 120 delegates from India, creating a dynamic platform for discussing advancements in geospatial technology and its role in promoting sustainable development. Attendees included experts from Europe, the Americas, the Arab States, and Africa, making it a truly global event focused on the geospatial economy.

Dr. Singh, while inaugurating the conference, stressed that the Asia-Pacific region is home to diverse economies and cultures, and the effective use of geospatial data is key to achieving inclusive development, equitable access to resources, and sustainable growth. He emphasized India’s commitment to strengthening the region’s geospatial capabilities through UN-GGIM-AP, which will drive solutions to common regional challenges.

“India is deeply committed to building an open, transparent, and inclusive geospatial ecosystem,” said Dr. Singh. “By collaborating with all member countries, we can share knowledge, expertise, and technology to create a future that is data-driven, sustainable, and equitable for all.”

A Platform for Knowledge Sharing and Collaborative Strategies

The UN-GGIM-AP Conference is a key opportunity for countries in the region to exchange insights and formulate strategies for integrating geospatial data to meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Delegates from organizations such as the International Association of Geodesy (IAG), the International Federation of Surveyors (FIG), and the United Nations Global Geospatial Knowledge and Innovation Centre (UN-GGKIC) will participate in discussions on how to promote best practices in geospatial technology and how countries can collectively work toward realizing the SDGs.

“Geospatial data can play a central role in achieving the global sustainable development agenda,” said DST Secretary Professor Abhay Karandikar. He also stressed the importance of collaboration among governments, businesses, and civil society to ensure data accessibility and usability by all stakeholders.

Geospatial Data: A Tool for Addressing Global Challenges

The four-day event will focus on fostering a deeper understanding of how geospatial technologies can help address regional and global challenges, particularly in areas such as disaster management, urbanization, and climate change. Mr. Antonius Bambang Wijanarto, President of UN-GGIM-AP, remarked that the conference would show how geo-enabling data can help formulate regional strategies for long-term sustainable development.

Shri Hitesh Kumar S. Makwana, Surveyor General of India, added, “The discussions at this event could pave the way for harnessing the power of geospatial data to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), addressing shared challenges, and building a sustainable future for all.”

Strengthening Geospatial Data Capabilities for Future Growth

As the conference continues, it is expected to lay the groundwork for stronger geospatial cooperation across the region and empower member countries to build capacity in utilizing geospatial data to meet global sustainability goals. By harnessing the collective expertise of countries, this event is a significant step toward integrating geospatial information in policy-making, resource management, and sustainable development initiatives across the Asia-Pacific region.

This collaborative effort underscores India’s leadership role in promoting the use of geospatial technologies and its commitment to supporting the global push for a more sustainable, equitable, and data-driven future.