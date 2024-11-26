Tragedy Strikes Amidst Clashes in Chattogram
A lawyer, Saiful Islam, was killed during clashes between security forces and followers of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari in Chattogram. The violence erupted after the leader was denied bail by the court. Several others, including journalists, were injured in the conflicts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 26-11-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 21:19 IST
- Country:
- Bangladesh
On Tuesday, a violent clash in Chattogram led to the tragic death of Saiful Islam, a local assistant public prosecutor.
The unrest erupted following the court's decision to deny bail to Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, who faces sedition charges.
Security forces resorted to tear gas and baton charges to disperse the protest, resulting in multiple injuries amid ongoing investigations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
