India Strengthens Quantum Leadership with Support for Eight Startups under National Quantum Mission

In a major leap towards positioning India as a global leader in quantum technology, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh today announced the selection of eight pioneering startups for support under the National Quantum Mission (NQM) and the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NMICPS). These startups are poised to contribute groundbreaking advancements across multiple domains of quantum technology, including quantum communication, quantum computing, sensing, and materials.

The selected startups are at the forefront of cutting-edge innovations in quantum science. Among them, QNu Labs from Bengaluru is working on developing quantum-safe communication networks, while QPiAI India Private Ltd. is focused on creating a superconducting quantum computer. Dimira Technologies Pvt. Ltd., based at IIT Mumbai, is addressing the critical need for indigenous cryogenic cables for quantum computing, and Prenishq Pvt. Ltd. from IIT Delhi is advancing precision diode-laser systems for quantum applications.

In the field of quantum sensing and metrology, QuPrayog Pvt. Ltd. from Pune is pioneering work on optical atomic clocks, and Quanastra Pvt. Ltd. in Delhi is developing cryogenics and superconducting detectors. Pristine Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., based in Ahmedabad, is innovating diamond materials for quantum sensing, while Quan2D Technologies Pvt. Ltd., also from Bengaluru, is advancing superconducting nanowire single-photon detectors.

Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized the significance of quantum technologies, which are set to revolutionize sectors ranging from national security and cybersecurity to healthcare, energy systems, and satellite communications. He highlighted quantum communication's potential to offer ultra-secure data transmission, making it virtually impossible for hackers to intercept sensitive information. He also stressed the role of quantum sensing in enhancing medical diagnostics, promising more precise treatments and the revolutionization of healthcare.

In the realm of cybersecurity, Dr. Singh pointed out that quantum advancements would provide unmatched protection for financial systems and sensitive online transactions. The integration of quantum technologies is expected to optimize energy grids, improve the reliability of renewable energy sources, and aid in climate modelling and sustainable agriculture—further contributing to climate resilience.

Dr. Singh also underscored the importance of quantum technologies in transforming satellite communications and navigation systems, enhancing GPS accuracy, and offering secure communications critical for disaster management. The Minister highlighted the long-term vision for India’s technological self-reliance by 2047, positioning the country at the helm of global quantum research and innovation.

Additionally, Dr. Jitendra Singh proposed expanding such initiatives to smaller towns across India to encourage broader youth engagement with quantum technologies. He emphasized the role of startups in equipping young minds with the tools to drive technological progress and shape India’s future innovation landscape.

This announcement aligns with India’s broader vision for advancing quantum science and securing a position as a global technology powerhouse. By supporting these startups, India is laying the foundation for the growth of a quantum ecosystem that is innovative, self-reliant, and capable of meeting global challenges.

The event was attended by prominent figures in science and technology, including Dr. V.K. Saraswat from NITI Aayog, Prof. Abhay Karandikar from the Department of Science & Technology, Dr. Ajai Chowdhry, and Dr. Kris Gopalakrishnan, underscoring the commitment of the Indian government to fostering research and development in quantum technologies for a sustainable and secure future.