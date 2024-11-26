Ceasefire Shadows: Lebanon's Deal Leaves Gaza in Lurch

A prospective ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah is overshadowing Gaza's dire situation, leaving Palestinians feeling abandoned. The Lebanese militant group initiated missile attacks on Israel in solidarity with Hamas after the latter's October 2023 assault, escalating the Gaza conflict.

Amid increased hostilities, Israel has intensified its airstrikes and ground operations in southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah maintains rocket fire. A ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah, likely to be approved soon, raises Palestinian concerns about Israel focusing militarily on Gaza.

Efforts to secure a comprehensive Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire have faltered, leaving Gazans vulnerable. Despite mediation attempts by Arab nations and the U.S., a deal remains elusive. As the Lebanon ceasefire progresses, the international community's silence deepens Gazans' fears of being overlooked.

(With inputs from agencies.)