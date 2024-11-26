Left Menu

Ceasefire Shadows: Lebanon's Deal Leaves Gaza in Lurch

As Israel and Hezbollah near a ceasefire deal, Palestinians fear Gaza's conflict is being sidelined. Escalating confrontations in Lebanon coincide with Gaza's protracted devastation. Mediators have failed to broker a comprehensive ceasefire involving Hamas, leaving many in Gaza feeling isolated and vulnerable to unchecked Israeli military action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 21:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A prospective ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah is overshadowing Gaza's dire situation, leaving Palestinians feeling abandoned. The Lebanese militant group initiated missile attacks on Israel in solidarity with Hamas after the latter's October 2023 assault, escalating the Gaza conflict.

Amid increased hostilities, Israel has intensified its airstrikes and ground operations in southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah maintains rocket fire. A ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah, likely to be approved soon, raises Palestinian concerns about Israel focusing militarily on Gaza.

Efforts to secure a comprehensive Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire have faltered, leaving Gazans vulnerable. Despite mediation attempts by Arab nations and the U.S., a deal remains elusive. As the Lebanon ceasefire progresses, the international community's silence deepens Gazans' fears of being overlooked.

(With inputs from agencies.)

