Lok Sabha Speaker Calls for Meaningful Dialogue as India Celebrates 75th Constitution Day

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla today urged Members of Parliament (MPs) to adopt the traditions of meaningful and constructive dialogue in the legislative process, during the commemoration of the 10th Samvidhan Diwas at Samvidhan Sadan. In his welcome address, Shri Birla recalled the glorious traditions of the Constituent Assembly, where members with diverse ideologies engaged in respectful deliberations, sharing their agreements and disagreements with dignity. He encouraged MPs to continue this legacy by fostering respectful and effective dialogue in Parliament, drawing inspiration from the Constituent Assembly’s approach to democratic debate.

The event, held in the presence of prominent dignitaries including President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, and various Union Ministers and MPs, marked the 75th Anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

This year’s Samvidhan Diwas was themed "Humara Samvidhan, Humara Swabhimaan" (Our Constitution, Our Pride). Shri Birla celebrated Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s crucial role in drafting the Constitution, highlighting its significance as a document that continues to guide India's societal and economic progress. He described the Constitution as the driving force behind the social and economic transformations witnessed in the country, propelling India toward the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) through collective efforts.

Shri Birla encouraged MPs to celebrate this momentous occasion in their respective constituencies with public participation, reinforcing the message of "Nation First". He emphasized that the Constitution is not only a legal framework but also a comprehensive social document that has ensured the harmonious functioning of India’s three pillars of democracy—the Legislature, Executive, and Judiciary. Over the past 75 years, all three branches have served the nation with excellence, contributing to India's democratic strength.

A key feature of the Constitution, according to Shri Birla, is its adaptability. He pointed out that the Constitution has evolved through important amendments that reflect the changing needs and aspirations of the Indian populace. These amendments have helped strengthen the faith of the people in democracy, bringing about significant social and economic changes. He noted with pride the completion of the new Parliament building, which represents a renewed momentum for India’s prosperity and potential.

The Speaker also acknowledged the nationwide participation in reciting the Preamble to the Constitution, a symbolic act of unity and gratitude. On the occasion, President Smt. Droupadi Murmu led the nation in reading the Preamble as a tribute to the Constitution.

Shri Birla further highlighted the historic decision by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in 2015 to observe November 26 as Constitution Day every year. This initiative, he said, was aimed at connecting the present generation, particularly the youth, with the values, ideals, and duties enshrined in the Constitution.

In his speech, the Speaker also emphasized India’s global role, noting that the Constitution’s values inspire the country to follow the principle of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam", or "the world is one family." This commitment to constitutional principles has elevated India’s stature on the world stage, strengthening its image as a leader in global democracy.

As part of the celebrations, a commemorative Coin and Stamp marking the 75th Anniversary of the Constitution’s adoption were released. In addition, two significant books, "Making of the Constitution of India: A Glimpse" and "Making of the Constitution of India & its Glorious Journey", were unveiled. A booklet dedicated to the Art of the Constitution of India was also released, along with two new versions of the Constitution in Sanskrit and Maithili.

A Short Film showcasing the history, making, and significance of the Indian Constitution was presented to the distinguished gathering, further commemorating the day.

This year’s Samvidhan Diwas provided a platform for reflection on the Constitution’s historical journey, its profound impact on India’s democratic fabric, and the collective responsibility of every citizen to uphold the values of the Constitution for a prosperous future.