Sambhal's Path to Peace: Rebuilding After Communal Violence

Following the outbreak of violence during a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque in Sambhal, normalcy is gradually returning to the district. Schools and shops have reopened, although internet services remain suspended as a precautionary measure.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation with increased security, and restrictions are in place until November 30 to prevent further unrest. Meanwhile, Hindu and Muslim communities are advocating for communal harmony, emphasizing the importance of rebuilding peace.

Investigations into the violence continue, with multiple arrests made and legal actions pursued against those inciting the unrest. Despite the challenges, local leaders and residents express confidence that Sambhal will recover and restore its long-standing communal unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)