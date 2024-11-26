SAPS Reports Decline in Crime Rates, Highlights Success of Operation Shanela

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has reported a significant reduction in several serious crime categories, including murder, robbery, and carjacking, during the third quarter of 2024. From 1 July to 30 September 2024, the SAPS recorded a 5.1% overall decline in 17 community-reported serious crimes, demonstrating progress in the country's ongoing battle against crime.

Key statistics from the period show notable decreases in various crime categories:

Contact crime saw a decrease of 3%.Property-related crimes fell by 9.9%.Other serious crimes reduced by 3.4%.

Noteworthy drops included:

Murder, which dropped by 5.8%.Sexual offenses, which decreased by 2.5%.

Robbery with aggravating circumstances, down by 8.8%.Rape, which dropped by 3.1%.

Robbery at residential premises decreased by 1.3%, while robbery at non-residential premises saw a larger decrease of 21.1%.

However, not all crime trends showed a decline. The SAPS recorded increases in:

Attempted murder (up by 2.2%).

Assault GBH (grievous bodily harm) (up by 1%).

Commercial crime (up by 18.5%).

Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu highlighted the role of Operation Shanela, which has been instrumental in reducing crime across the country. The operation has led to the arrest of 262,396 individuals, executed 7,549 high-density operations, and carried out over eight million actions.

Public Order Policing efforts in the second quarter of 2024/25 were also significant, resulting in 2,756 arrests, the seizure of counterfeit goods worth R22.2 million, 93 firearms, and 846 rounds of ammunition. Additionally, Border Policing efforts led to 6,610 arrests and substantial confiscations, including drugs worth R498 million, firearms, explosives, and stolen vehicles valued at R66.9 million.

Minister Mchunu emphasized the need for continued collaboration between the SAPS, the Justice Cluster, National Prosecuting Authority, and Home Affairs to further enhance the effectiveness of Operation Shanela in addressing various criminal activities. The Minister also noted that the operation will continue to evolve, with plans for its consolidation to be revealed in the near future.

The positive trends in crime reduction underscore the ongoing efforts of the SAPS to improve public safety and combat crime across South Africa, with significant contributions from Operation Shanela and continued law enforcement strategies aimed at tackling both serious and petty crimes.