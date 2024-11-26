Italy Navigates ICC Obligations on Netanyahu

Italy has expressed its commitment to adhering to the International Criminal Court's mandates concerning Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. However, the government has emphasized the need for clearer guidelines.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani highlighted the ambiguity over whether high-ranking officials like Netanyahu might be immune from legal actions under ICC warrants. He made this point during a recent news conference.

While Italy stands ready to fulfill its international obligations, the lack of clarity over the legal standing and possible immunity of state officials remains a significant issue that needs addressing.

(With inputs from agencies.)