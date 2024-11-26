Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes in Syria's Homs Province
Initial reports reveal that Israeli forces targeted two villages in Syria's Homs province, according to Syrian state media. The incident is part of a series of strikes by Israel against Iran-linked targets in Syria, intensified following an attack by Hamas militants on southern Israel in October 2023.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 22:26 IST
In a recent escalation, Israeli forces reportedly targeted two villages in Syria's Homs province, as stated by the Syrian state news agency.
Syrian state television reported hearing blasts near Homs city, though the exact cause remains under investigation.
This strike is part of ongoing Israeli efforts to hit Iran-linked targets in Syria, a campaign intensified after the October 2023 assault by Hamas militants on southern Israel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
