Left Menu

Intensive Manhunt Follows Tragic Jiribam Killings

Manipur's Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced ongoing mass combing operations to apprehend suspects involved in the killings of three women and three children in the Jiribam district. Despite no arrests, several suspects have been identified. The complexity of the situation involves external influences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 26-11-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 22:55 IST
Intensive Manhunt Follows Tragic Jiribam Killings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has confirmed that extensive search operations are in progress to capture those responsible for the tragic deaths of six Meitei community members, comprising three women and three children, in Jiribam district.

The victims, who disappeared from a relief camp amid a firefight between security forces and suspected Kuki-Zo militants, were later found dead. Singh emphasized that while no arrests have been made, suspects have been identified and efforts to apprehend them continue.

The situation, compounded by external influences, has drawn attention from national and international leaders. The National Investigation Agency has re-registered cases in connection with these incidents, underscoring the complexities faced by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024