Intensive Manhunt Follows Tragic Jiribam Killings

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has confirmed that extensive search operations are in progress to capture those responsible for the tragic deaths of six Meitei community members, comprising three women and three children, in Jiribam district.

The victims, who disappeared from a relief camp amid a firefight between security forces and suspected Kuki-Zo militants, were later found dead. Singh emphasized that while no arrests have been made, suspects have been identified and efforts to apprehend them continue.

The situation, compounded by external influences, has drawn attention from national and international leaders. The National Investigation Agency has re-registered cases in connection with these incidents, underscoring the complexities faced by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)