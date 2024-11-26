Post-Conflict Plans: Hezbollah’s Role in Rebuilding Lebanon

Hezbollah will remain active following the conclusion of its conflict with Israel, said senior official Hassan Fadlallah on Tuesday. Efforts will include aiding displaced Lebanese citizens in returning to their homes and rebuilding areas devastated by Israeli strikes.

Fadlallah, who also serves as a member of Lebanon's parliament, informed Reuters that, 'the Resistance will remain' as part of the nation's recovery efforts. Hezbollah's health, social, and developmental branches are poised to coordinate with the Lebanese state to provide shelter, clear rubble, and support reconstruction initiatives, all pending the announcement of a ceasefire expected later that evening.

The nation faced a critical period amid intensified Israeli air force strikes targeting Beirut and its southern suburbs. Fadlallah highlighted the escalating situation as Israeli military issued evacuation orders for parts of central Beirut. The anticipated ceasefire sought to halt attacks that historically intensified before an end to hostilities, he noted.

