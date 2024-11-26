Left Menu

Post-Conflict Plans: Hezbollah’s Role in Rebuilding Lebanon

Senior Hezbollah official Hassan Fadlallah has confirmed that Hezbollah will remain active after its conflict with Israel ends, focusing on aiding displaced Lebanese citizens in returning to their homes and rebuilding destroyed areas. The organization will coordinate with the Lebanese state to assist in reconstruction, contingent upon an anticipated ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 22:58 IST
Post-Conflict Plans: Hezbollah’s Role in Rebuilding Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hezbollah will remain active following the conclusion of its conflict with Israel, said senior official Hassan Fadlallah on Tuesday. Efforts will include aiding displaced Lebanese citizens in returning to their homes and rebuilding areas devastated by Israeli strikes.

Fadlallah, who also serves as a member of Lebanon's parliament, informed Reuters that, 'the Resistance will remain' as part of the nation's recovery efforts. Hezbollah's health, social, and developmental branches are poised to coordinate with the Lebanese state to provide shelter, clear rubble, and support reconstruction initiatives, all pending the announcement of a ceasefire expected later that evening.

The nation faced a critical period amid intensified Israeli air force strikes targeting Beirut and its southern suburbs. Fadlallah highlighted the escalating situation as Israeli military issued evacuation orders for parts of central Beirut. The anticipated ceasefire sought to halt attacks that historically intensified before an end to hostilities, he noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024