Steadfast Vigilance: Lt. Gen. Navin Sachdeva Reviews 16 Corps Preparedness

Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, the General Officer Commanding of the 16 Corps, conducted a high-level review of the operational readiness of his forces during a visit to forward areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. His visit emphasized the strategic importance of maintaining vigilance along the Line of Control.

During his tour, Lieutenant General Sachdeva praised the troops for their unwavering dedication and commitment to their duties. He encouraged all ranks to maintain their professional standards while executing operations.

Notably, the 16 Corps, also known as White Knight Corps, shared insights on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the collaborative efforts with the Cross Swords Division in assessing and enhancing security measures across the Sunderbani sector.

