International Cooperation Leads to Key Arrests in Rabbi's Murder Case

The United Arab Emirates expressed gratitude to Turkey for assisting in the apprehension of suspects tied to the murder of Israeli rabbi Zvi Kogan, who lived in the UAE. The acknowledgment was shared via a social media post by the Emirati foreign ministry's strategic communications director.

On Tuesday, the United Arab Emirates extended its gratitude to Turkey for its cooperation in the investigation surrounding the murder of an Israeli rabbi, Zvi Kogan. The late rabbi was a resident of the UAE.

This diplomatic gesture reflects an important collaborative step between the two nations in tackling cross-border crime.

The acknowledgement came through a public message from the director of strategic communications at the UAE's foreign ministry, posted on the social media platform X. This cooperation signifies a strengthening of ties in international justice efforts.

