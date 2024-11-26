Left Menu

Manipur on High Alert: Search Operations Intensify After Tragic Incident

Manipur CM N Biren Singh announced ongoing mass operations to apprehend those responsible for the killing of six Meitei community members in Jiribam. Search efforts continue, with several suspects identified but not yet arrested. The National Investigation Agency has re-registered cases related to the killings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 26-11-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 23:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh revealed on Tuesday that mass combing operations are underway to apprehend the perpetrators behind the recent killings of three women and three children in Jiribam district. While no arrests have been made, several suspects have been identified as investigations continue.

Singh detailed that the tragic events on November 7 and November 11 in Jiribam prompted the immediate deployment of two CRPF companies, followed by an additional five. Despite the extensive search operations, arrests are pending. He asserted that the operations would persist until the culprits are apprehended.

The National Investigation Agency has taken over cases regarding these incidents, including the attack on security forces. Singh emphasized the challenge posed by external forces and highlighted the sensitive situation in the state, urging people to remain calm while efforts continue to repeal AFSPA, recently reimposed in parts of Manipur amid ongoing ethnic violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

