Cross-Border Tensions Rise Over Hindu Leader's Arrest

India expresses deep concern over the arrest and denial of bail to Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh. Protests ensued following his detention on sedition charges, prompting India to urge Bangladesh to ensure the minorities' safety. Bangladesh refutes India's concerns, emphasizing judicial independence and communal harmony.

  • Country:
  • India

India has expressed its 'deep concern' regarding the arrest and subsequent denial of bail to Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh. On Monday, Das, affiliated with the Hindu group Sammilita Sanatani Jote, was apprehended near the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

The arrest, on sedition charges, led to a Bangladeshi court denying him bail on Tuesday, which sparked widespread protests by Hindu communities in Dhaka and Chattogram. India's Ministry of External Affairs has urged Bangladeshi authorities to safeguard the safety and security of Hindus and other minority groups amid increasing militant attacks.

Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has termed India's concerns as 'unfounded,' asserting that they misrepresent facts and contradict the bilateral friendship between the two nations. Bangladesh emphasized the importance of upholding communal harmony and ensuring safety for all citizens, regardless of religious identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

