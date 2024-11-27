Left Menu

New Phase of the Ukraine Conflict: Russian Forces' Rapid Advance

Russian troops in Ukraine have achieved significant advances, capturing territory at the fastest rate since early 2022. This marks a potentially dangerous phase in the conflict, with Russia using North Korean troops and deploying sophisticated missiles. Ukraine, meanwhile, uses Western-supplied missiles, trying to repel the Russian advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 02:16 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 02:16 IST
New Phase of the Ukraine Conflict: Russian Forces' Rapid Advance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian forces have surged forward in Ukraine, marking the fastest territorial advances since the initial stages of their 2022 invasion, analysts report. Over the last month, the Russian military has taken an area equivalent to half the size of London, breaking a long-standing stalemate along the 1,000 km front line.

The conflict is entering a perilous phase, with reports indicating that Russia is deploying North Korean troops to support its efforts. At the same time, Ukraine strikes back using Western-supplied missiles, and last week Russia employed a hypersonic missile against Ukrainian targets.

In Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, battles intensify. Russia claims new territories, while Ukraine repels advances in strategic locations. Amidst this, President Putin asserts Russia's objectives in Ukraine are being met more efficiently, although these goals remain vaguely defined. The geopolitical tensions continue to escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024