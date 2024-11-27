New Phase of the Ukraine Conflict: Russian Forces' Rapid Advance

Russian forces have surged forward in Ukraine, marking the fastest territorial advances since the initial stages of their 2022 invasion, analysts report. Over the last month, the Russian military has taken an area equivalent to half the size of London, breaking a long-standing stalemate along the 1,000 km front line.

The conflict is entering a perilous phase, with reports indicating that Russia is deploying North Korean troops to support its efforts. At the same time, Ukraine strikes back using Western-supplied missiles, and last week Russia employed a hypersonic missile against Ukrainian targets.

In Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, battles intensify. Russia claims new territories, while Ukraine repels advances in strategic locations. Amidst this, President Putin asserts Russia's objectives in Ukraine are being met more efficiently, although these goals remain vaguely defined. The geopolitical tensions continue to escalate.

