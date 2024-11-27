Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

A bombshell 884-page report from Brazil's federal police has implicated former President Jair Bolsonaro in a detailed coup plot against the 2022 election he lost, with evidence of a criminal conspiracy. The investigation reveals Bolsonaro's direct involvement, spanning a two-year probe using wiretaps and financial records.

Amidst the fresh accusations, it's alleged Bolsonaro was aware of plans targeting his political opponents, President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and running mate Geraldo Alckmin, possibly discussing their assassination at a high-level meeting. This revelation puts Bolsonaro's political future at risk, with 2026 presidential aspirations on the line.

With a formal police allegation now in place, Brazil's prosecutor general, Paulo Gonet, faces the significant decision of pursuing charges. Meanwhile, Bolsonaro, denying any wrongdoing, confronts additional probes into his past actions, with a possible consolidated indictment looming over his political career.

