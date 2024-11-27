$82M Boost for Māori Housing Providers to Build Nearly 200 Affordable Homes

The Government has announced an $82 million investment into Māori housing providers to create 198 affordable homes across regions with acute housing needs. The initiative, administered by Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga – Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, will support 12 Māori housing providers to begin construction within the next 12 months, Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka revealed.

“This investment is a significant step towards addressing severe housing deprivation in areas where quality, affordable rentals are desperately needed,” Potaka said.

Regional Focus and Community Impact

Nine of the 12 projects are located in priority regions, including Northland, East Coast, Hawkes Bay, Taranaki-Central North Island, Bay of Plenty (including Rotorua), and Waikato. Other projects will address critical housing shortages in Nelson, Taumarunui, and Masterton, where proposals demonstrated a strong focus on transitioning whānau out of emergency and transitional housing.

“All of these homes will be affordable rentals, with rent capped at 80% of the market rate in their respective locations,” Potaka explained.

Addressing the Housing Crisis for Whānau Māori

The developments go beyond just bricks and mortar, aiming to provide stable and secure homes for whānau and tamariki.

“These homes represent a fresh start and a secure foundation where whānau can grow, thrive, and stay connected to their whenua. In many of these communities, the need for safe and affordable housing has never been more urgent,” Potaka emphasized.

Part of a Larger Housing Strategy

This investment forms part of a broader Government plan to alleviate housing shortages nationwide, including targeted initiatives for whānau Māori. The homes are a key milestone in a comprehensive housing pipeline aimed at addressing long-standing inequities in housing access and affordability.

“The Government remains deeply committed to resolving Aotearoa New Zealand’s housing crisis and improving outcomes for whānau Māori,” Potaka said.

Support Beyond Housing Construction

To ensure the long-term success of the initiative, the Government is working closely with Māori housing providers to integrate cultural values and community needs into the developments. These include:

Community Connectivity: Ensuring whānau stay connected to their whenua and whakapapa.

Affordable Living: Homes designed with energy efficiency and low-maintenance features to minimize costs.

Social Services: Partnerships with local iwi and community organizations to provide wraparound services for residents.

Looking Ahead

Construction is set to begin in the next 12 months, with updates on progress to be shared regularly. Potaka highlighted that these homes are part of a larger housing vision, with the Government continuing to prioritize projects that address critical housing shortages across the country.

“As we celebrate this milestone, it is important to remember that these developments are just one part of our commitment to ensuring every whānau has access to a safe, affordable, and quality home,” Potaka concluded.

This investment signals a step forward in addressing the housing needs of Māori communities while contributing to the broader goal of reducing housing inequities across Aotearoa.