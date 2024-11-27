Left Menu

Streamlining Justice: CJI Suggests Preemptive Court Communication

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna stressed the need for preemptive communication in court procedures. He urged lawyers to submit advance letters for case withdrawals, enhancing efficiency. He has implemented procedural changes suggesting emails or written letters over oral submissions for better court management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 12:15 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 12:04 IST
Sanjiv Khanna Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, on Wednesday, highlighted the significance of preemptive communication in court procedures. He proposed that lawyers submit advance letters for withdrawing cases, instead of relying solely on oral submissions during hearings.

The Chief Justice has initiated several procedural reforms to enhance efficiency in the top court. He announced that oral submissions would not be permitted for the urgent listing and hearing of cases, urging lawyers to communicate such requests through emails or written letters.

During a family dispute case transfer petition hearing, the CJI encouraged lawyers to file advance letters for case withdrawals. Noting that resolved disputes lead to case withdrawals, he remarked that advance notice would improve court efficiency. He assured such measures are aimed at addressing issues faced by Bar members, seeking their cooperation to implement positive changes.

