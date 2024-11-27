Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Farmers' Agitation Escalates at Punjab Borders

Sarwan Singh Pandher, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader, criticized the Punjab government for removing farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal from a protest site. Dallewal, set for a hunger strike, was taken for a health checkup. Farmers demand MSP legal guarantee and debt waiver as protest plans escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-11-2024 12:48 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 12:41 IST
Sarwan Singh Pandher, leader of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, reiterated his condemnation of the Punjab government's actions on Wednesday, following their forcible removal of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal from the Khanauri border protest site.

Dallewal was intended to begin a hunger strike to advance farmers' demands but was taken to a Ludhiana hospital for a precautionary medical examination, amid concerns from authorities regarding his health and age.

Farmers maintain demands for urgent dialogue with the central government, pressing for legally-guaranteed MSP and debt waivers. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha plans to escalate protests towards Delhi on December 6 if unmet demands persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

