Tensions Rise as Farmers' Agitation Escalates at Punjab Borders

Sarwan Singh Pandher, leader of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, reiterated his condemnation of the Punjab government's actions on Wednesday, following their forcible removal of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal from the Khanauri border protest site.

Dallewal was intended to begin a hunger strike to advance farmers' demands but was taken to a Ludhiana hospital for a precautionary medical examination, amid concerns from authorities regarding his health and age.

Farmers maintain demands for urgent dialogue with the central government, pressing for legally-guaranteed MSP and debt waivers. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha plans to escalate protests towards Delhi on December 6 if unmet demands persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)