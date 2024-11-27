UN Experts Call for Compliance with ICC Arrest Warrants for Israeli and Hamas Leaders Over War Crimes

UN human rights experts have called for full adherence to International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif. The ICC has charged them with war crimes and crimes against humanity, marking a significant step towards accountability for the ongoing violence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT) and Israel.

“The ICC's decision is a historic stride toward justice, signalling the end of decades of impunity for severe violations of international law,” the experts stated. They noted that the lack of accountability, particularly by the State of Israel, has fueled escalating violence in the region, devastating the lives of Palestinians and Israelis alike.

Grave Violations Documented

Since the escalation of conflict on October 7, 2023, independent experts have documented numerous violations of international law against civilians. These include indiscriminate bombings, mass displacement, targeted killings, and destruction of critical infrastructure in Gaza. "Such violations, many of which constitute international crimes, must cease immediately and cannot remain unpunished," they urged.

The experts emphasized that millions in Gaza continue to endure unspeakable atrocities, including lack of access to food, clean water, and medical care due to the ongoing blockade. In Israel, the experts noted grave concerns about the targeting of civilians through indiscriminate rocket attacks by Hamas.

Global Responsibility for Enforcement

The experts underscored the legal and moral obligations of governments to enforce ICC arrest warrants. They reminded states of their responsibility to ensure perpetrators of war crimes are held accountable under international law. "Compliance with the arrest warrants is critical to ending impunity and preventing further atrocities," the experts emphasized.

They also called for strengthened efforts by domestic courts to complement the ICC's work, citing universal jurisdiction as a key tool in the fight for justice. “Delivering justice often requires collective global action, and domestic courts play a vital role in holding perpetrators accountable.”

Victim Reparations and ICC Independence

The UN experts stressed the importance of reparations for victims and their families, calling for their rights to be fully respected and upheld. They urged all parties to ensure the ICC can operate without external interference or undue pressure, highlighting the fundamental role of an independent judiciary in addressing the root causes of conflict.

Call to Action

The experts reiterated the necessity of a unified international approach to uphold justice and accountability without bias or double standards. "Justice for victims cannot be delayed. Governments must act decisively to enforce these warrants and uphold international law," they said.

In their concluding remarks, the experts called for an immediate ceasefire and comprehensive negotiations to address the root causes of the conflict, emphasizing that justice and accountability are vital for sustainable peace in the region.