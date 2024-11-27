Cyprus's Role in Lebanon-Israel Ceasefire

Cyprus has expressed its readiness to assist in implementing a ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, according to a statement by the Cypriot government. On Wednesday, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides communicated this willingness during a phone call with Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

The statement emphasized Cyprus's strategic importance, given its proximity to the region and its status as the closest EU member state. Cyprus also prides itself on maintaining excellent relations with all involved parties, positioning it as a key player in facilitating peace efforts.

The Cypriot government spokesperson reiterated the nation's commitment to aid in the ceasefire's implementation and respond to any other requests to support peace in the region.

