Left Menu

Cyprus's Role in Lebanon-Israel Ceasefire

Cyprus has expressed its readiness to help implement a ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel. Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides affirmed this commitment in a phone call with Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, highlighting Cyprus's strategic position and strong relations with involved parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nicosia | Updated: 27-11-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 13:30 IST
Cyprus's Role in Lebanon-Israel Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

Cyprus has expressed its readiness to assist in implementing a ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, according to a statement by the Cypriot government. On Wednesday, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides communicated this willingness during a phone call with Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

The statement emphasized Cyprus's strategic importance, given its proximity to the region and its status as the closest EU member state. Cyprus also prides itself on maintaining excellent relations with all involved parties, positioning it as a key player in facilitating peace efforts.

The Cypriot government spokesperson reiterated the nation's commitment to aid in the ceasefire's implementation and respond to any other requests to support peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024