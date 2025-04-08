Left Menu

Albania's Ambitious Push: Fast-Tracking EU Membership Talks

The EU's foreign policy chief praised Albania's ambitious plans to conclude EU membership talks within two years, encouraging political parties to support necessary reforms. EU negotiations began in 2020, and Albania aims to join by 2030. Additionally, Albania signed a significant railway reconstruction agreement with the EIB.

Updated: 08-04-2025 19:13 IST
  • Albania

The European Union's foreign policy chief praised Albania's ambitious agenda to wrap up EU membership negotiations within the next two years, urging the nation's political factions to rally behind crucial reforms.

Kaja Kallas, currently on a regional visit, emphasized Albania's future in the EU during a news conference with Prime Minister Edi Rama in Tirana, highlighting the importance of sustaining vigorous reform efforts.

The EU initiated full membership talks with Albania in 2020, discussing various alignment issues. Albania was commended for fully enacting EU sanctions against Russia, underlining its commitment to European values. Recent developments include a major railway reconstruction agreement with the European Investment Bank.

