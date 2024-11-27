Rising Tensions: Protests Erupt Over Katra Ropeway Project

In Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, tensions have escalated over the proposed ropeway project along the Katra to Vaishno Devi shrine route. Demonstrations led to the detention of protest leaders Bhupinder Singh and Sohan Chand on Wednesday, following fresh protests at the Katra base camp.

Earlier, violent protests on Monday led police to register an FIR against eight individuals, accusing them of instigating violence and obstructing law enforcement. Protestors reportedly assaulted police officers and damaged vehicles while blocking roads, causing disruptions to pilgrims at the site.

The district administration has promised to engage with Shrine Board officials to address the concerns raised by locals. Discussions led to a temporary suspension of the strike, with further talks scheduled until December 15 to find a resolution.

