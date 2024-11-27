Left Menu

ICC Seeks Arrest Warrant for Myanmar's Military Leader

The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor has requested an arrest warrant for Myanmar's military head, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, over alleged crimes against the Rohingya Muslim minority. Nearly a million Rohingya have fled Myanmar, escaping atrocities including mass killings, rapes, and arson, described as ethnic cleansing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 27-11-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 14:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor has made a pivotal move by asking judges to issue an arrest warrant for the head of Myanmar's military regime.

Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing is at the forefront of scrutiny, facing allegations of crimes against humanity concerning the deportation and persecution of the Rohingya Muslim minority. Aung took control in a 2021 coup, displacing elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

This legal action follows reports of nearly a million Rohingya fleeing to Bangladesh, driven out by what has been labeled as an ethnic cleansing campaign, rife with mass rapes, killings, and the intentional burning of homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

