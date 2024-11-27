ICC Seeks Arrest Warrant for Myanmar's Military Leader

The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor has made a pivotal move by asking judges to issue an arrest warrant for the head of Myanmar's military regime.

Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing is at the forefront of scrutiny, facing allegations of crimes against humanity concerning the deportation and persecution of the Rohingya Muslim minority. Aung took control in a 2021 coup, displacing elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

This legal action follows reports of nearly a million Rohingya fleeing to Bangladesh, driven out by what has been labeled as an ethnic cleansing campaign, rife with mass rapes, killings, and the intentional burning of homes.

