Tensions Mount in Bangladesh Following Lawyer's Death Amid Communal Clashes

In Bangladesh's Chattogram city, 30 suspects were detained in connection with the killing of a lawyer and attacks on security personnel following the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari. The incident sparked diplomatic tensions with India and raised concerns over communal harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 27-11-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 14:50 IST
At least 30 individuals have been detained in Bangladesh's Chattogram city over allegations of involvement in violence that resulted in the tragic death of a lawyer, Assistant Public Prosecutor Saiful Islam. The unrest erupted after the arrest of prominent Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, who faces sedition charges, leading to clashes between his supporters and security forces.

The incident has prompted Bangladesh's interim government to investigate the killing and address growing security concerns in the region. Interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus condemned the murder, calling for calm and urging authorities to take decisive legal actions to uphold communal harmony.

The arrest of Das has also sparked a diplomatic row with India, which expressed concern over the treatment of Hindu and minority communities in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Nahid Islam, a prominent adviser in the interim government, vowed strict punishment for those responsible for the violence, further indicating the gravity of communal tensions in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

