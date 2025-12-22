Left Menu

Cultural Clash: ISKCON's Rath Yatra Timing Sparks Controversy

Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb accuses ISKCON of spreading misinformation about Jagannath culture by conducting Rath Yatra on unsanctioned dates. He urges religious scholars and devout followers to oppose deviations from scripture-prescribed timings, highlighting potential threats to cultural sanctity and the normalization of untimely observances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-12-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 19:33 IST
  • India

The spiritual and cultural sanctity of Shree Jagannath's traditions is under scrutiny as the titular king of Puri, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, has voiced concerns against the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). Accusations have been levied against ISKCON for spreading misinformation and conducting Rath Yatra on dates that deviate from traditional scriptures.

Deb, serving as the chairman of Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, has emphasized the threat posed by these untimely celebrations to the sacred customs associated with Lord Jagannath. At a recent gathering, he called upon religious scholars and devotees to resist such deviations, stressing the importance of adhering strictly to scriptural timings for the annual Rath Yatra.

ISKCON has responded, citing logistical challenges as the reason for their timing variations and expressing an inability to synchronize global events with Puri's prescribed dates. Despite the compromise to observe the Snan Purnima globally on a given day, the dispute over Rath Yatra's timing remains unresolved, raising cultural preservation concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

