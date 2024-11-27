ICC Seeks Arrest Warrant for Myanmar Military Chief Amidst Rohingya Crisis

The International Criminal Court's (ICC) chief prosecutor has called for an arrest warrant for Min Aung Hlaing, leader of Myanmar's military regime, over allegations of crimes against humanity targeting the Rohingya Muslim minority. The move underscores the ongoing plight of nearly a million Rohingya forced to flee Myanmar following a brutal ethnic cleansing campaign.

Rohingyas in Myanmar face severe discrimination, denied citizenship, and labeled as outsiders. The ICC's action comes after mounting evidence of atrocities that echo those of the past, with human rights groups welcoming the call for accountability. The ICC prosecutor is poised to expand the investigation, demanding justice for the Rohingya community.

As the ICC panel of judges assesses the prosecutor's request, the international community watches closely, recognizing this as a crucial moment in Myanmar's turbulent history. The involvement of Bangladesh, an ICC member state, facilitates the court's jurisdiction over the crimes, marking a pivotal step in addressing the sustained cycle of abuse and impunity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)