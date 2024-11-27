Glaring Hypocrisy in Minority Status in Jammu and Kashmir

Waheed Para, a People’s Democratic Party MLA from Pulwama, has voiced strong criticism against the abrogation of Article 370, arguing it has led to institutionalized exclusion and double standards in Jammu and Kashmir.

Para highlighted disparities in minority status, referencing a recent notification by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations, which allots quotas in medical admissions for minority Hindu and NRI candidates, while raising concerns about consistent application of minority safeguards.

He called for an end to such hypocrisy and urged the government to ensure true equality by stopping regional demographic manipulations that marginalize communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)