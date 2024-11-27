Left Menu

Glaring Hypocrisy in Minority Status in Jammu and Kashmir

PDP MLA Waheed Para criticized the abrogation of Article 370, claiming it leads to institutionalized exclusion in Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted issues with minority status allocations and called for consistent application of proportional representation to ensure fairness across communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:25 IST
Glaring Hypocrisy in Minority Status in Jammu and Kashmir
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Waheed Para, a People’s Democratic Party MLA from Pulwama, has voiced strong criticism against the abrogation of Article 370, arguing it has led to institutionalized exclusion and double standards in Jammu and Kashmir.

Para highlighted disparities in minority status, referencing a recent notification by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations, which allots quotas in medical admissions for minority Hindu and NRI candidates, while raising concerns about consistent application of minority safeguards.

He called for an end to such hypocrisy and urged the government to ensure true equality by stopping regional demographic manipulations that marginalize communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024