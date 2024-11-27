ICC Targets Global Leaders: Seeking Justice for Humanity

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) is pursuing an arrest warrant for Myanmar's military leader, Min Aung Hlaing, on charges of crimes against humanity, specifically pertaining to the widespread persecution of the Rohingya minority group.

Founded in 2002, the ICC serves as a judicial body for trying war crimes, crimes against humanity, and other severe international offenses. It has jurisdiction over nationals or territories of member states when those states are unable or unwilling to prosecute the crimes independently. To date, the court has led to 11 convictions, primarily involving African militia leaders.

The ICC's docket includes investigations spanning from the Palestinian territories, Ukraine, and multiple African nations, to Myanmar and the Philippines. Recent high-profile warrants have been issued for figures such as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Despite its broad reach, major global powers such as the United States, China, and Russia remain non-members, citing concerns over potential political misuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)