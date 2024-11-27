Left Menu

Karnataka's Urgent Push for Kalasa-Banduri Project Approvals

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar seeks expedited environment clearance for Karnataka's Kalasa-Banduri project during a meeting with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. The project aims to address water needs in arid districts but faces legal and environmental challenges, including land use and wildlife concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:04 IST
Karnataka's Urgent Push for Kalasa-Banduri Project Approvals
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial move to advance water infrastructure development, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar appealed to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav for swift environmental clearance for the Kalasa-Banduri irrigation project. This project is pivotal in addressing the water scarcity faced by arid regions in the state.

During discussions with the Union Minister, Shivakumar, who also serves as the Irrigation Minister, emphasized the significance of the Kalasa-Banduri initiative in meeting Karnataka's pressing water needs. The project, however, faces hurdles due to ongoing legal disputes between neighboring states over water distribution rights.

Efforts to minimize environmental impact have seen the project's forest land requirements significantly reduced. The state is pushing for a resolution on the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal's award, which is being contested in the Supreme Court, as it could influence the project's fate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024