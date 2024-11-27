Karnataka's Urgent Push for Kalasa-Banduri Project Approvals

In a crucial move to advance water infrastructure development, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar appealed to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav for swift environmental clearance for the Kalasa-Banduri irrigation project. This project is pivotal in addressing the water scarcity faced by arid regions in the state.

During discussions with the Union Minister, Shivakumar, who also serves as the Irrigation Minister, emphasized the significance of the Kalasa-Banduri initiative in meeting Karnataka's pressing water needs. The project, however, faces hurdles due to ongoing legal disputes between neighboring states over water distribution rights.

Efforts to minimize environmental impact have seen the project's forest land requirements significantly reduced. The state is pushing for a resolution on the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal's award, which is being contested in the Supreme Court, as it could influence the project's fate.

