Supreme Court Reviews Termination of Women Civil Judges in Madhya Pradesh

The Supreme Court will review a sealed report on the termination of two women judges by the Madhya Pradesh government for alleged unsatisfactory performance. While four judges were reinstated, two others remain terminated. The decision considered factors including maternity leave and fundamental rights violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:09 IST
The Supreme Court is set to evaluate the controversial termination of two women civil judges by the Madhya Pradesh government, as reflected in a sealed cover report that will be reviewed on December 3.

This initiative follows a suo motu action from the court, taken on November 11, 2023, examining the dismissal of six women civil judges due to claims of unsatisfactory performance. The Madhya Pradesh High Court had initially decided to terminate these officers during a full court meeting on August 1 but later reinstated four of them under certain conditions.

Sarita Choudhary and Aditi Kumar Sharma remain terminated, with adverse remarks prompting further Supreme Court scrutiny. Senior advocate Indira Jaising has argued that the terminations violate constitutional rights, especially given that a quantitative assessment was hindered by the Covid-19 pandemic and maternity leave.

(With inputs from agencies.)

