Digital Leap: CISF Launches E-Service Book Portal
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has introduced an e-service book portal to streamline job-related processes for retiring personnel. This digital framework aims to provide real-time tracking and transparency, enhancing the pension processing system for approximately 2,400 retiring members annually.
- Country:
- India
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) unveiled an innovative 'e-service book' portal this Wednesday to enhance processes for its retiring personnel. The new digital framework promises to eliminate the cumbersome physical transfer of service books.
A spokesperson highlighted one of the portal's key features: real-time tracking, enabling CISF members to closely monitor the status of their pension files. This transparency aims to ensure retiring members receive their benefits promptly.
Approximately 2,400 personnel retire annually from this force, known for securing vital national assets. The e-service portal seeks to address current delays, particularly affecting remote units, thereby improving efficiency and accuracy across the board.
(With inputs from agencies.)
