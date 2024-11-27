Left Menu

Digital Leap: CISF Launches E-Service Book Portal

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) unveiled an innovative 'e-service book' portal this Wednesday to enhance processes for its retiring personnel. The new digital framework promises to eliminate the cumbersome physical transfer of service books.

A spokesperson highlighted one of the portal's key features: real-time tracking, enabling CISF members to closely monitor the status of their pension files. This transparency aims to ensure retiring members receive their benefits promptly.

Approximately 2,400 personnel retire annually from this force, known for securing vital national assets. The e-service portal seeks to address current delays, particularly affecting remote units, thereby improving efficiency and accuracy across the board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

