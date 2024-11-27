Left Menu

Odisha Government Denies Bauxite Mining Plans in Sacred Gandhamardan Hills

The Odisha government, led by Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo and Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, firmly denied any intentions to permit bauxite mining in Gandhamardan hills, countering allegations involving the Adani Group. Tensions arose as the BJD accused the BJP, swelling into a significant political issue.

The Odisha government has firmly refuted claims about permitting bauxite mining in the ecologically sensitive Gandhamardan hills, with both Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo and Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari making firm announcements on the assembly floor. These officials dismissed allegations about the Adani Group conducting mining activities in the area.

The ministers countered accusations by stating that it was the previous BJD government that allowed the Adani Group to purchase land for compensatory afforestation. They emphasized that the BJP government remains committed to protecting the sacred hills and would oppose any mining endeavors.

The issue escalated following BJD's Prasanna Acharya raising concerns over such permissions, citing the hills' rich biodiversity, including 400 types of medicinal plants. The controversy has fueled political debates, intensifying tensions between BJP and BJD amid local unrest over potential exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

