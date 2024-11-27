Khilli Ram Meena's Arrival Marks New Era for Mizoram Administration
Khilli Ram Meena has arrived in Mizoram to take on his new role as chief secretary. Appointed by the Centre to succeed Renu Sharma, Meena previously served in the ministry of minority affairs. Despite an initial recommendation for Vumlunmang Vualnam, Meena's appointment was finalized in November.
Khilli Ram Meena has taken his first step towards a new chapter in Mizoram's administration by arriving in the state capital. Welcomed by acting chief secretary H. Lalengmawia and other officials, Meena's next milestone will be officially assuming his duties as chief secretary.
His appointment marks a significant decision by the Centre, confirmed on November 21, following the mandatory vacancy created by Renu Sharma's retirement in October. Meena is set to bring his extensive experience from his previous role as additional secretary in the ministry of minority affairs to his new office.
Interestingly, the Mizoram government initially backed Vumlunmang Vualnam, a senior IAS officer from Manipur, for this prestigious role. However, the Centre ultimately placed its confidence in Meena to lead the state's administrative machinery.
