Massive Surge in Narcotics Destruction

In 2023, drug enforcement agencies destroyed over 7 lakh kilograms of narcotics, marking a 388% increase from 2019. A significant rise was noted in the destruction of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, tablets, injection ampules, and codeine-based cough syrup bottles as reported by the Home Ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark operation, over 7 lakh kilograms of narcotics were destroyed by drug enforcement agencies in 2023, marking an approximate four-fold increase from 2019. The Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, shared these statistics with the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The Minister provided detailed data in response to a parliamentary question, outlining the quantities of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances eliminated from 2019 to 2023. According to reporting from various Drug Law Enforcement Agencies and the Narcotics Control Bureau, about 7,62,015 kilograms of narcotics were obliterated in 2023, compared to around 1,55,929 kilograms in 2019, registering a staggering 388% surge.

The destruction figures encompass a wide range of narcotic products, including tablets, injection ampules, and bottles of codeine-based cough syrup, highlighting intensified efforts in combating drug distribution and consumption by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

