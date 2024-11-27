Massive Surge in Narcotics Destruction

In a landmark operation, over 7 lakh kilograms of narcotics were destroyed by drug enforcement agencies in 2023, marking an approximate four-fold increase from 2019. The Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, shared these statistics with the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The Minister provided detailed data in response to a parliamentary question, outlining the quantities of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances eliminated from 2019 to 2023. According to reporting from various Drug Law Enforcement Agencies and the Narcotics Control Bureau, about 7,62,015 kilograms of narcotics were obliterated in 2023, compared to around 1,55,929 kilograms in 2019, registering a staggering 388% surge.

The destruction figures encompass a wide range of narcotic products, including tablets, injection ampules, and bottles of codeine-based cough syrup, highlighting intensified efforts in combating drug distribution and consumption by the authorities.

