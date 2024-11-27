Massive Surge in Narcotics Destruction
In 2023, drug enforcement agencies destroyed over 7 lakh kilograms of narcotics, marking a 388% increase from 2019. A significant rise was noted in the destruction of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, tablets, injection ampules, and codeine-based cough syrup bottles as reported by the Home Ministry.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark operation, over 7 lakh kilograms of narcotics were destroyed by drug enforcement agencies in 2023, marking an approximate four-fold increase from 2019. The Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, shared these statistics with the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
The Minister provided detailed data in response to a parliamentary question, outlining the quantities of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances eliminated from 2019 to 2023. According to reporting from various Drug Law Enforcement Agencies and the Narcotics Control Bureau, about 7,62,015 kilograms of narcotics were obliterated in 2023, compared to around 1,55,929 kilograms in 2019, registering a staggering 388% surge.
The destruction figures encompass a wide range of narcotic products, including tablets, injection ampules, and bottles of codeine-based cough syrup, highlighting intensified efforts in combating drug distribution and consumption by the authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- narcotics
- drug enforcement
- 2023
- MoS Home Affairs
- Nityanand Rai
- destroyed
- drugs
- Rajya Sabha
- DLEAs
- NCB
ALSO READ
Pfizer's Strategic Shift: Potential Sale of Hospital Drugs Unit
NCB's Unyielding Crusade Against Drugs: Massive Cocaine Bust in Delhi
Gujarat ATS and Narcotics Control Bureau seize 500 kg of drugs from boat off Porbandar coast, says official.
700 kg of drugs seized, 8 Iranians held off Gujarat coast in joint operation by Narcotics Control Bureau, Navy, Gujarat ATS: Statement.
Novo Nordisk Shifts Focus from Insulin Pens to Obesity Drugs