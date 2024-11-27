Assam Police Foils Infiltration Attempt at India-Bangladesh Border

In a recent operation, Assam Police apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals attempting to illegally cross into Indian territory from Bangladesh. The state's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, confirmed that the individuals had been returned to Bangladeshi authorities.

The arrested individuals, identified as Nur Mohammad and Muhammad Khaleda Begum, were intercepted as part of heightened security measures along the volatile Indo-Bangladesh border. The Chief Minister refrained from disclosing the precise location of the arrest.

Since disturbances erupted in Bangladesh in August, a total of 152 people have been caught and sent back. Both the Assam Police and the Border Security Force have ramped up vigilance along the expansive 1,885-kilometer border region, tasked with preventing further unauthorized entries.

(With inputs from agencies.)