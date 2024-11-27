Left Menu

Train Tragedy: The Chetansinh Chaudhary Case Unfolds

Chetansinh Chaudhary, a former RPF constable, is accused of fatally shooting four people, including an officer, on a moving train. The incident took place on July 31, 2023, on the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express. Witnesses describe Chaudhary's behavior as abnormal, with claims of psychological issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:56 IST
In a shocking incident, former Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetansinh Chaudhary stands accused of fatally shooting four individuals, including Assistant Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena, on a moving train. The tragic event occurred on July 31, 2023, near Palghar railway station aboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express.

During the ongoing trial, the first witness, also an RPF employee, testified that Chaudhary exhibited abnormal behavior on the day of the shooting. Despite previous interactions, the witness reported no prior signs of quarrels or psychological instability in Chaudhary until the incident.

Defense lawyers argue that Chaudhary struggled with psychological issues and was undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, the trial continues with key evidence, including videos recorded by the complainant moments before the incident, showcasing altercations and passenger reactions.

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

